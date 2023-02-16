Dr. Bob Harris cared about two things: his family and his patients, said his son, Jeff Harris.
While working as an accomplished pediatrician, the elder Harris still made sure to show up for his children while they were growing up — always attending his daughter’s school performances and supporting his son’s golfing — and, later on, his campaign to become a 13th Circuit Court judge.
“I honestly can never remember going somewhere in this town without someone telling me how grateful they were for my dad or how he had, honestly, saved their life or their child’s life, or asking about how he was doing,” Jeff Harris said. “It’s just a wonderful feeling to know that your own father had made such an impact on the world.”
Dr. Robert “Bob” Harris, a pediatrician and former Columbia School Board president, died Saturday. He was 88.
A celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. March 5 at Parker-Millard Funeral Home.
MU cardiologist Greg Flaker worked with Harris for many years, making “Dr. Harris” an “almost godlike” figure to his children, Flaker said.
“They were so in awe of him,” he said. “We would be going on a float trip to Southern Missouri and there’s Bob and his son, Jeff. They’re eating at a restaurant we come into eat — ‘there’s Dr. Harris, Dr. Harris’ — we would come over and they would almost bow before him.”
Flaker called Dr. Harris “the person you’d want to be your doctor.”
Jeff Harris said his father never stopped learning, with a medical journal always around the house. And even through his work and educational leadership, the only time his son ever noticed Dr. Harris was distracted was when one of his patients was really sick.
“He would become very concerned and all-consumed with a patient’s welfare if that child was not doing well,” Jeff Harris said. “But for him to be able to see his patients do well and get better and grow up and lead great lives and to think he had just a small role in that — made his job very gratifying.”
Dr. Harris’ genuine care for children translated into a love of storytelling. He wrote two children’s books to keep in his offices, one based on his family dog. Son-in-law Stuart Shaw said copies will be available at the celebration of life.
Dr. Harris was an avid MU sports fan and had season passes to every football and basketball game, Shaw said. Shaw accompanied Dr. Harris for many of these games since first beginning to date his daughter.
“He was a very vocal fan, sometimes expressing his ire at what was going on at the field, and sometimes expressing his great joy,” Shaw said.
The children of many MU coaches, as well as other local sports teams, were patients of Dr. Harris.
Derrick Chievous, a former Missouri basketball standout who later played professionally in the NBA, was looking for a pediatrician for his three kids when another basketball player recommended Dr. Harris.
Chievous met with Dr. Harris beforehand — and was quickly impressed. “Next day, I brought my kids in,” Chievous said.
Chievous said Dr. Harris treated his kids “like they were champions.” He always knew to wish Dr. Harris a happy birthday on Jan. 20, the same birthday as legendary basketball coach Norm Stewart, and would meet him at Applebee’s or Culver’s to talk.
“From my experience, it was 100% love,” Chievous said, “he’s not here in the physical, but through the people he touched, we’re going to love him unconditionally, because that’s the kind of love he gave myself and my family.”
“My mother always told me you’ve got to pay rent while you’re here on Earth. He paid overtime, I guarantee it,” Chievous said.
Earl Coleman, a retired music professor who taught with Dr. Harris’ daughter, also felt the love of Bob Harris and his family.
“Many Christmases I would come back to Missouri and spend two or three days with him,” Coleman said. “It got to the point that I left clothes there so I didn’t have to bring them back.”
In the time spent with him, Coleman recognized Dr. Harris’ love for his wife, Jerry, always came up in conversation.
“His wife was the love of his life,” Coleman said.” You could just see when you’re around them, you could see that they were still in love with each other — and I think that’s quite unusual.”
Jeff Harris agreed. “You can’t know my dad without knowing my mom,” he said.
Jerry and Bob worked together for many years until Dr. Harris’ reluctant retirement in 2020 due to illness.
“He lived the life he wanted to live and it was a life well-lived,” Jeff Harris said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.