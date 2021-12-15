”Gruff and grumpy, satirical, cynical and salty” is the way Jim Parks described his friend Tom “T-Bone” Ridge, who died at his Columbia home Nov. 22 at the age of 74.
“He jovially went about his business kind of like Krusty the Clown, or Santa Claus with an attitude,” Parks said.
Ridge got his nickname after dressing up as a pot roast by wrapping himself in tin foil. A friend told him he looked like a T-bone steak, and the nickname stuck.
Parks shared a number of recollections of “T-Bone” Ridge with the Missourian:
Ridge was drafted at the age of 18. After graduating from boot camp, he was sent to Vietnam, where he experienced the 1968 Tet Offensive firsthand. His squad spent three days taking refuge in a house before heading to the Perfume River.
Remembering a trick he learned as a Boy Scout, Ridge helped his comrades make their way down the river by turning their pants into makeshift life preservers.
In 1978, Ridge started a magazine in Columbia called Wheels N Deals, which published advertisements for used cars and dealerships throughout central Missouri. He was the magazine’s sole owner and operator for roughly 30 years before it was purchased.
Among Ridge’s signature traits were his Hawaiian shirts, his tendency to keep a car he owned until the moment it broke down, his love of poker and his willingness to help others. Parks recalled the time when someone’s car caught fire, and Ridge did not hesitate to help put it out with beer.
Described by Parks as a “live comic strip character,” Ridge always maintained his trademark sense of humor, even after being diagnosed with lung cancer about six months before his death.
Parks said Ridge called it “the irony of life.”
“The military tried their damndest to kill me when I was in the Army, and now they’re spending a fortune to keep me alive.”
Ridge left a profound impact on his community, who continue to keep his memory alive.
“A true character of Boone County who I knew for 50 years,” said Columbia resident Dave Bohrer. “He was a good friend and is sorely missed every day.”