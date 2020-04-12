Those who loved him have many words for him. They call him friendly, generous, fair, considerate, gentle, diligent, encouraging, confident, warm, determined, compassionate, smart and polite. They say he was easy to talk to, was an all-around good guy and had a big smile for everybody. When he asked you how you were, he meant it. A man of diverse interests, everyone has a different tale to tell about Ronald Noel Sweet.
“Everybody has a history, and everybody has a past and everybody has a story. And one of the great, great things that happened to me in my life was getting to know Ron and his story,” John Whiteside, Sweet's longtime friend, said.
Born on Oct. 3, 1955 in Quincy, Illinois, Sweet graduated from Highland High School in Ewing, Missouri in 1973. He visited Columbia in the early 80's and decided to go to college at the University of Missouri, getting degrees in history and law in 1987 and 1994, respectively. He was passionate about food, motorcycles and music, among many other things. He enjoyed spending time with friends and family, including his wife, daughter, stepdaughter and sister. For more than 20 years, Sweet practiced law in Columbia. On April 6, 2020, he passed away after a year-long battle with cancer.
“He was a planner," said Ellen Sweet, his wife of 11 years. "And he liked all of his ducks in a row. He liked to know what's gonna happen."
There was much that Ellen and Sweet shared in their years of “finding a balance” together. The two had been acquaintances at MU during the 80's, when they would hang out at the student lounge. When they reconnected and got married in her mother's backyard, Sweet honored her wish to keep the wedding low-key and spontaneous.
In the kitchen of their house in Columbia, Sweet tried his hand at woodwork and built shelves, table-tops and cabinets. Though he wasn’t a fan of pets, they brought home kittens, Jacques and Hugo. Ellen remembers the day he picked Jacques.
“And he looked down and he said, 'Oh, it fell asleep in my arms, let's take this one.' And so we took that one and it's the most annoying but lovable cat ever, and he was annoyed at it all the time,” Sweet said as she laughed.
They also bonded over a shared love of food, often eating out and discovering new restaurants. At Sycamore, their regular haunt, Sweet would order the braised beef short ribs. With Shanon McCallister, his daughter, he would visit the Broadway Diner. For his stepdaughter, Madeline Koenig-Schappe, he would cook lamb whenever she visited.
Even with friends, Sweet would often meet over food. One such group was the Old Man Breakfast Club, composed of five friends, which meets every Thursday morning 6:30 a.m. at Ernie’s Cafe & Steakhouse. Whiteside, who was a fellow attorney and had know Sweet for many years, became even closer to him in the four years Sweet was a part of the club. They would talk about everything under the sun, and Sweet showed up even as he battled with cancer.
“I'd give him a big hug, and we would just stand there embracing for a minute because I never knew if that was the last time I was going to see him,” said Whiteside.
Another friendship of Sweet’s was with Tom Warhover, former executive editor of the Columbia Missourian. Sweet introduced himself to Warhover ten years ago while standing in line for coffee. For the past five years, each Friday morning, they could be found chatting away over mugs full of “rocket fuel” coffee at the Coffee Zone.
“We'd normally get together and talk about national politics for all of about two minutes, agree that everything was going to hell and then turn on to more interesting subjects," Warhover said. "Ron was a fan of news. And so we obviously shared that in common."
But Sweet really liked to talk about the great love of his life — motorcycles. In his childhood, Sweet’s father would send him out on a motorbike to do chores, his wife said. After their marriage, Sweet joined a vintage BMW club called the Missouri Airheads. The Airheads travel together and maintain their bikes themselves. Unsatisfied with his first BMW, Sweet bought “his perfect bike,” a 1978 red BMW R100/7 less than two years ago.
“Ron would love to tell me all about the minutiae of fixing his BMW bike, and I had no idea what he was talking about but I loved hearing it because he was clearly passionate about it,” Warhover said.
Joe Brinkmann, fellow Airhead of 10 years, remembers Sweet as always ready to help out and passionate about riding. One day, Brinkmann and Sweet rode to Platte City from Columbia, facing bad traffic and rainy weather the entire time. Drenched and tired, when they reached their destination, Brinkmann turned to Sweet.
“I said, ‘Boy, that was miserable.’ And, he smiled, and he said, ‘I was just glad to be out on my bike.’ And I thought, ‘Okay, this guy's got the right perspective,’” Brinkmann said.
His interest in motorcycles helped him bond with his stepdaughter’s boyfriend, and he took memorable trips with his wife to Lake Superior. Before he passed away, he rode one last time with the Airheads.
As a young man, Sweet also developed an interest in music. His daughter remembers some of the artists he used to listen to: Billy Joel, Van Morrison and Steely Dan.
“He had a beautiful voice. He sang very, very well,” McCallister said.
A tribute to Sweet states he was a vocalist in the Peter Hand Band, based out of Kewanee, Illinois. Some of his friends have heard stories from this part of his life.
“He was one of the finalists to be a backup singer for a rock star in the early 1970s, who was going to do a tour of Australia,” Whiteside said.
With Ellen, Sweet would often attend concerts at the Missouri Theatre. With Brinkmann, he discussed the songwriting of John Prine.
As a “jack-of-all-trades,” according to Ellen, Sweet held down jobs as an over-the-road trucker, a dredge operator, a language lab attendant and handyman at an apartment complex, as well as having worked on watercraft motors in Florida. For the most part though, Sweet was a well-known lawyer in Columbia. In his more than 20 years as a lawyer, he worked in a private firm, ran his own firm and eventually worked as an assistant county counselor for Boone County.
It was his profession that led him to Ellen, after he advised her on a legal case. Though Sweet had recommended another lawyer, Ellen did ask her old friend for a hug. Whiteside, as a fellow attorney, recognized that Sweet cared about his clients.
“My observation is that Ron always understood and respected the human element part of it. He could do the things that the rules required him to do, and he could exercise his humanity in doing those things, which is a wonderful gift,” Whiteside said.
The county counselor, CJ Dykhouse, Sweet’s colleague and friend, believes his past made Sweet into just the right person for public service.
“I appreciated Ron’s perspective on the pressures of the practice, as Ron came to the law as a second (or third) career, and his experiences brought him a wisdom that he would kindly share,” Dykhouse wrote in an email.
Since he passed away, many people have shared their thoughts about Sweet. McCallister said she has found her father reflected in their tributes.
“That was not just for people who were close to him. It was real. That's how he was,” she said.
Even while fighting cancer, Sweet showed affection for everyone that he loved. In his last text to the breakfast club, a week before he passed away, Sweet wrote:
“Loving and missing you, each and every one.”