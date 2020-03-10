William Paul Ausman, 90, of Columbia died March 10, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service & Crematory.
Types of obituaries
The Missourian publishes two types of obituaries free of charge: family obituaries and life stories.
A family obituary is the version submitted by a funeral home or family. Family obituaries
A life story is a closer look at a person's life and involves a reporter contacting family and friends. Life stories.
Death Notices
Family Submitted Obituaries
- Elizabeth Dickhaus, July 10, 1932 — Feb. 21, 2020
- Alan Havig, Aug. 26, 1940 — Jan. 8, 2020
- Lyman Moberg, Aug. 6, 1948 — March 6, 2020
- Jimmie Taylor, Sept. 19, 1940 — March 2, 2020
- Susan Cynthia Kelley, July 21, 1940 — March 2, 2020
- Vivian Mary Dobey, Jan.17, 1930 –– March 2, 2020
- Jerry Dean Darnell, Jan. 3, 1937 — March 4, 2020