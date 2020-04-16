Helen Russell, 93, of Columbia died April 15, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home.
Thomas A. Higgins, 91, died April 15, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service & Crematory.
Updated: April 16, 2020 @ 6:38 pm
