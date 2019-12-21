Mary Margaret Selva, 93, of Jefferson City died Dec. 19, 2019. The family asks that expressions of sympathy be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Services are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service.
Duran Taylor Griffith, 30, of Columbia died Dec. 19, 2019. A visitation will be held from noon to 1 p.m. Dec. 27, 2019, followed by a funeral service at 1 p.m. at Park-Millard Funeral Service and Crematory, 12 E. Ash St., Columbia.
John E. Donovan, 74, died Dec. 20, 2019. Services are pending at Memorial Funeral Home.
Jeremiah Michael Hardin, 38, died Dec. 19, 2019. Services are pending at Memorial Funeral Home.
Candis Teresa Winda, 55, of Cairo, Illinois, died Dec. 19, 2019. Services are pending at H.T. May & Sons Funeral Home.
Kenneth Kavanaugh, 77, a native of St. Louis but a longtime Columbia resident, died Dec. 19, 2019. The family asks that memorial contributions be made to the pipe organ fund at the Missouri United Methodist Church. Services are pending at Carr-Yager Funeral Home.