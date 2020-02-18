Clinton Lee Wright, 43, of Columbia died Feb. 17, 2020. Visitation will take place from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 20, at Parker-Millard Funeral Service. Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 21, at the funeral home.
Shawn Sims, 41, of Columbia died Feb. 17, 2020. A celebration of life service will be held from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, June 6, at Hallsville Community Center.
Russell Stuart, 58, of Columbia died Feb. 17, 2020. Arrangements are pending under the direction of H.T. May & Sons Funeral Home.