Alexander Hudson Doane, 27, of Columbia died Feb. 8, 2020. A celebration of life service will be held from 2:30 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 904 Old 63 South. Funeral service will follow at 4 p.m.
Cynthia Ann Stewart, 79, of Columbia died Feb. 9, 2020. Visitation will be held from 1 to 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 16, at Memorial Funeral Home, 1217 Business Loop 70 W. Memorial service will follow at 2 p.m.
Earl Thomas Miller, 65, of Columbia died Feb. 9, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of Bach-Yager Funeral Home.
Lorene Mueller, 88, of Centralia died Feb. 9, 2020. Visitation will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, at Memorial Funeral Home, 1217 Business Loop 70 W. Graveside service and entombment will follow at 3 p.m.
Verna I. Hudson, 95, of Columbia died Feb. 11, 2020. Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to noon Thursday, Feb. 20, at Parkade Baptist Church, 2102 N Garth Ave. Funeral service will follow at noon.
Justin Ethan Spellerberg, 45, of Columbia died Feb. 10, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home.
Billy Gene Smith, 62, of Columbia died Feb. 10, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service.
Francis Charles Bosch, 83, of Jefferson City and formerly of Columbia, died Feb. 11, 2020. Visitation will be held at 11 a.m. at Nilson Funeral Home, 5611 E. St. Charles Road. Funeral service will follow at noon.
Matilda Featherston, 95, of Columbia died Feb. 12, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home.
Aaron Leslie McGee, 56, of Columbia died Feb. 12, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home.
Philip L Alspaw, 82, of Columbia died Feb. 12, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home.
William Edward Jones, 80, of Columbia died Feb. 12, 2020. Visitation will be held from 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 16, at Bach-Yager Funeral Chapel, 1610 N. Garth Ave.