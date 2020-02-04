Michael Sequinne Bruner, 29, of Columbia died Jan. 27, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service.
Arturo Ramirez, 70, of Columbia died Jan. 27, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service.
Alice Sophie Dellande, 92, of Columbia died Jan. 28, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home.
Mary K. Acton, 85, of Hallsville died Jan. 28, 2020. Visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 6 at Bach-Yager Funeral Chapel, 1610 N Garth Ave. Service will follow immediately after.