Michael Sequinne Bruner, 29, of Columbia died Jan. 27, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service.

Arturo Ramirez, 70, of Columbia died Jan. 27, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service.

Alice Sophie Dellande, 92, of Columbia died Jan. 28, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home.

Mary K. Acton, 85, of Hallsville died Jan. 28, 2020. Visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 6 at Bach-Yager Funeral Chapel, 1610 N Garth Ave. Service will follow immediately after.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

Recommended for you

Join the conversation

When posting comments, please follow our community guidelines:
• Login with a social account on WorldTable.
• Don't use obscene, profane or vulgar language or engage in personal attacks.
• Stay on topic. Don’t hijack a forum to talk about something else or to post spam.
• Abuse of the community could result in being banned.
 • Comments on our website and social media may be published in our newspaper or on our website.