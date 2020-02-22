Allen Dorsey Crane, 73, of Columbia died Feb. 19, 2020. Celebration of life service will be held from 3 p.m. until close on Saturday, March 14 at the Fraternal Order of Eagles Lodge, 2513 N. Stadium Blvd.
Larche H. Farrill, 79, of Columbia died Feb. 19, 2020. Memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020 at Parker-Millard Funeral Service, 12 E. Ash St.
Carl Brown, 53, of Columbia died Feb. 19, 2020. Memorial services are pending under H.T. May & Sons Funeral Home.
Helenia Marie Johnson, 88, of Columbia died Feb. 20, 2020. Visitation will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 25 at Memorial Chapel, 1217 Business Loop 70 W, with the funeral following at 11 a.m. and burial at noon.
Arthur W. Sims, 65, of Columbia died Feb. 20, 2020. Arrangements are pending under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service.
Daniel L. John, 67, of Columbia died Feb. 20, 2020. Celebration of life service will be held at 1 p.m. on Sunday, March 1 at the Fraternal Order of Eagles Lodge, 2513 N. Stadium Blvd.
Leo William Roberts, 101, of Columbia died Feb. 21, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service.