John Randall Schamel, 56, of Columbia died Jan. 28, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service & Crematory.
Henry Stolz Jr., 72, of Columbia died Jan. 29, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service & Crematory.
Jacquelyn Kay Stamper, 78, of Columbia died Jan. 30, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home & Crematory.
Nicholas Michael Ziegenfuss, 23, of Columbia died Jan. 30, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home.
Ila May Watts, 94, of Columbia died Jan. 31, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service & Crematory.
Neva Merle Reece, 88, of Columbia died Jan. 31, 2020. Visitation will be held from 1 to 2 p.m Wednesday, Feb. 5, at Memorial Funeral Home, 1217 Business Loop 70 W. Burial will be at 2 p.m. Friday, Feb. 7, at Graham Baptist Church Cemetery in Butlerville, Indiana.
Phillip Allen Hinshaw, 66, of Columbia died Jan. 31, 2020. Memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 9, at Nilson Funeral Home, 5611 E. St. Charles Road.
Stanely Hinga Thomas, 67, of Columbia died Feb. 1, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of Nilson Funeral Home.
Tershawn E. Kitchen, 34, of Columbia died Feb. 2, 2020. Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, at Bach-Yager Funeral Chapel. Funeral services will immediately follow. Burial will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery.
Carl Clayton Hill, 67, of Columbia died Feb. 3, 2020. Visitation will be held from 1 to 2 p.m. Friday, Feb. 7, at Memorial Funeral Home, 1217 Business Loop 70 W. Funeral services will immediately follow. Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 9, at Park Cemetery in Carthage.
John Terry Page Jr., 76, of Columbia died Feb. 3, 2020. Visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 7, at Praise Assembly of God Church, 4300 Clark Lane. Funeral services will immediately follow. Burial will be at Red Rock Cemetery in Harrisburg.
Connie Sue Sprague, 56, of Columbia died Feb. 4, 2020. Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 13, at Parker-Millard Funeral Service & Crematory, 12 E. Ash St.
Kenneth R. Hock, 84, of Columbia died Feb. 4, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service & Crematory.
Linda Doris Mitchell, 62, of Columbia died Feb. 5, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service & Crematory.