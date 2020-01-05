Howard Leroy Flohra, 98, of Columbia died Jan. 3, 2020. A graveside service will take place at 11:00 a.m. on Jan. 8 at Memorial Park Cemetery, 1217 Business Loop 70 W.

Nancy Virginia Price, 83, of Columbia died Jan. 3, 2020. Services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home.

Clifton Neal Murphy, 93, of Columbia died Jan. 3, 2020. A celebration of life will be held in the spring at a later determined date. Services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home.

Johnnie B. Moss Sr., 61, of Columbia died Jan. 5, 2020. Arrangements are pending at H.T. May & Sons Funeral Home.

