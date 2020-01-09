Claudia E. Anderson, 86, of Columbia died Jan. 8, 2020. Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 14, at Memorial Funeral Home, 1217 Business Loop 70 W. Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 15, at Memorial Funeral Home, followed by a graveyard service at noon.
Alan Rolf Havig, 79, of Columbia died Jan. 8, 2020. A service will be held March 14, 2020, at Firestone Baars Chapel, 1306 E. Walnut St. Additional details will be published closer to the service.
Donna Mae Goodwin, 71, of Columbia died Jan. 8, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service and Crematory.
Cheryl Lynn Lightner, 64, of Columbia died Jan. 9, 2020. Arrangements are pending under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service and Crematory.