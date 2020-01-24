Jackson R. Hathman III, 42, of Centralia died Jan. 14, 2020. It is suggested that memorial contributions be made to Central Missouri Renaissance Festival which Jackson helped to co-found. Arrangements are under the direction of Heartland Cremation.
Alene Jean Burt, 87, formerly of Wood Country, Wisconsin, but more recently of Columbia, died Jan. 19, 2020. Funeral services will be in Marshfield, Wisconsin. Arrangements are under the direction of Heartland Cremation.
Christine Marie O'Hara, 54, of Columbia died Jan. 21, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service.
Helen Sheley, 86, of Columbia died Jan. 21, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of H.T May & Sons Funeral Home.
Kathie E. Yount, 72, of Harrisburg died Jan. 21, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of Nilson Funeral Home.
Carole Isabell Jones, 82, of Columbia died Jan. 23, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service.
Mary Sue Bea, 84, of Columbia died Jan. 23, 2020. Visitation will take place on Tuesday, Jan. 28, from 11 to 12 p.m. at Nilson Funeral Home, 5611 E. St Charles Rd. A service will follow immediately after.