Albert Joseph Boschi, 96, of Columbia died Jan. 7, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home.
Charles Edward Shaw, 72, of Columbia died Jan. 10, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of Nilson Funeral Home.
Wayne McDaniel, 64, of Columbia died Jan. 10, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service.
Glenda Stevens, 76, of Sturgeon died Jan. 11, 2020. Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25 at Friendship Baptist Church, 1707 Smiley Lane. Services will follow immediately after.
Richard Darnell Johnson, 46, of Columbia died Jan. 11, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of H.T. May & Sons Funeral Home.
Rebecca Ann Asher, 43, of Columbia died Jan. 12, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service & Crematory.
Gary Lydell Tapp, 57, of Columbia died Jan. 13, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service & Crematory.
Robert S.L. Williamson, 72, of Columbia died Jan. 13, 2020. Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 25 at Parker-Millard Funeral Service & Crematory, 12 E. Ash St. Services will follow immediately after.
Joy Acton Gardner, 92, of Columbia died Jan. 13, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service & Crematory.
Robert Eugene Ragland, 83, of Columbia died Jan. 13, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home.
Phyllis Ann Hunt, 80, of Columbia died Jan. 13, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home.
George Albert Agnew, 88, of Sturgeon died Jan. 14, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of Nilson Funeral Home.
Robert Ezra Lee, 78, of Columbia died Jan. 15, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home.
John Joseph Oliver, 52, of Columbia died on Jan. 17, 2020. Services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home. Visitation will be held from 10 to 11:30 a.m., Saturday, Jan. 25 at Memorial Funeral Home, 1217 Business Loop 70 W. Services will follow immediately after.
Dan Mertz, 91, of Columbia died Jan. 18, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service & Crematory.
Kor Phuon, 74, of Columbia died Jan. 18, 2020. Visitation will be held from 1 to 2 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 25 at Memorial Funeral Home, 1217 Business Loop 70 W. Services will follow immediately after.
Kathryn Alleine Jones of Columbia died Jan. 19, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home.
Margaret Lorraine Crews, 96, of Columbia died Jan. 20, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home.
Richard Keith Burks, 58, of Columbia died Jan. 20, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of Nilson Funeral Home.