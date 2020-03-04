Reba Huston died March 3, 2020. Services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home.

Julie Faye Eaker died March 3, 2020. Services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home.

Mark Todd died Feb. 29, 2020. Services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home.

Jerry Dean Darnell died March 4, 2020. Funeral service will take place at 1 p.m. Tuesday, March 10, at Olivet Christian Church, 1991 S. Olivet Road. Visitation is from noon to 1 p.m. Tuesday, March 10, at the church. Burial is at Olivet Cemetery. Memorial service will be held later at Lenoir Chapel.

