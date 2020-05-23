Wanda L. Dickerson, 90, died May 23, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home.
Martha Ann Hoskins, 79, died May 22, 2020. Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. May 29 at Memorial Funeral Home, 1217 Business Loop 70 W. Committal service will be held immediately following.
Bettie Elizabeth Mosley died May 22, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home.
Derrick Ray Patrick, 47, of Columbia died May 20, 2020. Celebration of life service was held Saturday, May 23 at Parker-Millard Funeral Service and Crematory.
Janet L. Springer, 64, of Columbia died May 19, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service and Crematory.
Tarryl W. Briscoe, 55, of Columbia died May 18, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of H.T. May and Sons Funeral Home.
Charles "Les" Hardin, 87, of Columbia died May 16, 2020. Private family graveside services were held Friday, May 22 at Memorial Park Cemetery. A Celebration of Life event will be held once restrictions are lifted.
Roberta Wike Jones, 96, of Columbia died May 16, 2020. A small graveside service will be held at Rose Hill Cemetery in Wapauncka, Oklahoma, at a later time.
Beulah Mae Wilson, 99, of Columbia died May 16, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home.
Dennis R. Hensley, 95, of Columbia died May 16, 2020. Visitation will be held at 1 p.m. May 28 at St. Thomas More Newman Center. Mass of Christian burial will follow after.