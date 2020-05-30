Rod Jones, 36, of Columbia died May 27, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of H.T. May and Sons Funeral Home.
Darrell Boone, 61, of Columbia died May 26, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of H.T. May and Sons Funeral Home.
Robert Lee Johnson Jr., 61, of Columbia died May 26, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service and Crematory.
Stella J. Shauwecker, 91, of Columbia died May 25, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service and Crematory.
Ali Khenissi, 58, of Columbia died May 24, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of H.T. May and Sons Funeral Home.
Janet Richardson, 66, of Columbia died May 24, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of H.T. May and Sons Funeral Home.