Audrey May Davis, 91, died Oct. 6, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service & Crematory.
Lola Shipp, 66, died Oct. 6, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of H.T. May & Sons Funeral Home.
Brenda Lee Hill, 58, died Oct. 5, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home.
Emilio Fernandez, 49, of Columbia died Oct. 4, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of Nilson Funeral Home.
Edwin Wendell Bartilson, 80, died Oct. 3, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home.
Donnie Bryan Slaughter, 74, of Stoutsville and formerly of Columbia, died Oct. 2, 2020. He will be cremated and no services will be held at this time. His ashes will be interred in Memorial Park Cemetery.
Walter Raymond Wood, 89, of Columbia died Oct. 2, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service & Crematory.
Donald Edward Smith, 86, of Chillicothe and formerly of Columbia, died Oct. 1, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service & Crematory.