Carol Stark, editor of the Joplin Globe, died Wednesday, Aug. 14, at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis after a long battle with cancer. Services are pending.
Stark, 61, was a recent past president of the Missouri Press Association and will be inducted into that organization’s Newspaper Hall of Fame in September. She is only the second person from the Globe to receive that honor.
Stark began her journalism career in 1977 at the age of 17 for The Carthage Press, and the Joplin Globe hired her in 1983.
Over the years, she has served in a number of reporting and editing positions for the paper, including assistant city editor and as metro editor from 2003 to 2007. In 2007, she was named executive editor, becoming the first female executive editor in the paper’s then 111-year history.
In 2018, she was named regional editor as part of the expanded news leadership structure announced by CNHI, the Globe's parent company.
Recently, the Carol Stark Excellence in Journalism Scholarship was established in her name for students at Missouri Southern State University.
Stark is survived by two sons, Craig Stark and his wife, Christen, of Pilot Grove, and Joe Stark and his wife, Katy, of Ozark; six grandchildren; two sisters and extended family.