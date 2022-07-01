Nancy Maxine Bradshaw Muzzy passed away on June, 24, 2022 following a courageous battle with cancer.
Nancy was born in Independence, KS, on September 23rd, 1935 to John and Eunice Bradshaw. She was married for 64 years to her husband, Richard (Dick) Muzzy. She is the mother of their three children: Tom (Gail), Doug (Gina), Jane (Brian). She is the grandmother of nine: Allison (Jack), Clint (Hannah), Nicole (Andrew), Scott (Alayna), Trevor (Natalie), Jacob (Anna), Joshua, Matthew, and Rachel. She is also the Great Grandmother of six: Jack, Jolie, Levi, Eleanor, Hattie and Eli. One sister, Rose Ellen Walker, also survives.
Nancy graduated in 1957 from Missouri Valley College and went on to teach elementary PE at Russell and West Boulevard elementary schools. She also taught group piano lessons for 23 years. She lived a life of service, particularly through her passion for sewing.
Donations in Nancy’s memory can be made to Broadway Christian Church 2601 W. Broadway Columbia, MO 65203 and Friends of Mid-Missouri Fisher House PO Box 30681, Columbia, MO 65205-3681.
Friends were invited to a visitation at Broadway Christian Church, 2601 W. Broadway, Columbia, MO 65203, from 3-4pm on Sunday, June 26. A private family service and interment followed.