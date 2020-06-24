Nancy Paulette Petersen was born Nov. 10, 1960, to father Alva Lamm and mother Virginia Cox Lamm in St. Joseph, Missouri. She went home to be with the Lord on June 18, 2020, in Columbia, where she resided with her husband, Clifford Petersen.
Nancy spent most of her professional life as a school bus driver and surrogate grandmother to many students from elementary age to college age who rode her bus.
Nancy was a dedicated wife and mother. She is survived by husband Clifford; sons Barry Joe Anderson and Jacob Anderson; daughter Kaylyn Durbin; step-daughters Devan Petersen and Keely Hurst; and grandchildren Xane Anderson, Chylin Anderson, Grayson Anderson and Mary Hurst.
Nancy was devoted to the Lord and a member of Word of Life Church in St. Joseph. Nancy volunteered and participated in Celebrate Recovery in St. Joseph and Columbia.
Nancy cherished her friends as much as family, so the family would like to invite friends and family to a memorial celebration of Nancy at 1 p.m. Thursday, June 25, 2020, at Word of Life Church, 3902 NE Riverside Road in St. Joseph.