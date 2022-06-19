Nat (Butch) Messer was known to be the first on the golf course, the game he loved. He accomplished this feat by rising very, very early for sign up, and then he would begin a round of golf or two with his friends.
Nathaniel Thayer Messer IV passed from this earth on June 7, 2022, after a year-long illness. He was born on April 8, 1945, in Denver Colorado to Nat T. Messer III and Bernice Vandervort Hiestand Messer. He had one sister, Joan Hiestand Drachman (deceased)
Nat started riding horses at the age of five, and as a preteen, he rode horses at Turner Riding Academy in Englewood, Colorado; from this began his love and appreciation of horses. He would go on later to do “grunt” work at the Littleton Large Animal Clinic (now known as Littleton Equine Medical Center) in Littleton, Colorado working beside doctors: Harry Johnson, Marvin Beeman, Charles Vail, and Terry Swanson and learning from these dedicated and distinguished men throughout the following years. While attending Colorado State University and earning his Bachelor of Science degree in 1967, and later his Doctor of Veterinary Medicine degree in 1971; he continued to spend his summers working at LLAC in Littleton.
Nat joined the faculty of the College of Veterinary Medicine and Biomedical Sciences at CSU as an associate professor in equine medicine and surgery and continued in that capacity until being appointed as the director of internal medicine at LLAC. It was during this time that his wife, Cindy Lavington Messer, and he was to become proud parents of a daughter, Sarah Elizabeth Messer (deceased) and son, Michael Payton Messer. Nat later moved his family to Columbia, MO to become an associate professor of equine medicine and surgery at MU College of Veterinary Medicine. It was at this time that he was able to share his expertise during the construction of the new facility being built to serve large animals.
In 1999, Nat was remarried to Penelope (Penny) Simon and she brought to the marriage a daughter Stephanie and a son Michael Simon. Nat and Penny continued to travel and to play golf with their many friends for several years. During this time, Nat was honored by the American Association of Equine Practitioners with the Distinguished Life Member Award for his commitment to leadership, education, and welfare advocacy during his 38 years of voluntary service to the association. He served as a member of its Equine Welfare, Abstract Review, Biological and Therapeutic Agents, Nominating and Research committees. Nat was designated as Professor Emeritus of Veterinary Medicine and Surgery at MU in 2014.
Nat is survived by his wife Penny, her children Stephanie Simon Rahman and husband Tahir Rahman, and grandchildren children Jacqueline, Alec and Matthew Rahman of St Louis MO, Michael Simon and wife Marno, and grandchild Kennedy Simon of Stillwater, MN. In addition, a son Michael Messer and daughter-in-law Sarah Franklin Messer, his grandsons Payton and Reid and granddaughter Lydia Messer of Columbia MO, his brother-in-law Jason Becking and his wife Kim George Becking along with grandchildren Adelaide and Jack Becking and Brandon Carlos of Columbia, his former wife Cindy Lavington Messer also of Columbia and nephew Brud Drachman, nieces Debbie Worley and Daren Hillebrandt and their families. Nat truly loved his grandchildren and made every attempt to support and attend their many activities.
In addition, he leaves behind the many owners and clients in the horse community along with their equine athletes or companions, his former friends and colleagues and finally all those who simply love to play a round of golf.
Services will be held on Wednesday, June 22nd at Parker-Millard Funeral Service, Columbia, MO 65203. Visitation begins at Noon. In lieu of flowers, the family prefers memorial contributions be made to The Foundation for the Horse, www.foundationforthehorse.org , a foundation whose mission is to improve the welfare of horses, just like Dr. Messer’s life’s work, or to the charity of your choice.
Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service & Crematory, 12 E. Ash St., Columbia, MO 65203 (573) 449-4153. Condolences may be left online for the family at www.parkermillard.com