Nicole Eugenie Jeanne Madeline Hakim Reilly and her twin brother, Jacques, entered the world on the 25th of May, 1933, in Antwerp, Belgium.
She was the last of seven children born to a Belgian mother, Jeanne Sion Hakim, a concert pianist, and father, Joseph Hakim, a Turkish-American automobile importer.
She attended grade school in Antwerp until 1940 when the Nazis invaded Belgium.
Because her father was an American citizen, they would be in grave danger if discovered by the Nazis.
The family was forced to flee Antwerp, to the small village of Eprave. That did not stop them from working for the Belgian Résistance and hiding 10 American soldiers, whose plane was downed near their home. After several months, with the help of their contact in the resistance, “Shadow,” all 10 Americans made it home safely. The family received a commendation from President Eisenhower for their bravery.
After the war, her father passed away, and Nicole and the rest of her family immigrated to the United States where she was known as Nicole Olga Hakim.
They were excited for a new start. She recalled her mother waking her and her siblings up as their boat entered New York Harbor to come on deck and see Lady Liberty welcoming them home.
Nicole loved America as did all of her siblings. She lived the rest of her life as a proud Belgian American.
She implored others to vote, as she had seen firsthand the effects of a war where citizens no longer had that right.
While in New York, she attended Columbia University and studied French Philosophy.
In 1955, Nicole married Floyd Braman. They had six children. They divorced in 1970.
In 1977 Nicole married the true love of her life, Col. William F. Reilly, a nuclear power systems engineer.
The Callaway Nuclear plant brought Nicole and Bill Reilly to Columbia, MO where they were surrounded by a community of dear friends.
The two enjoyed concerts, hosting parties, playing spades and traveling the world together. They especially enjoyed their annual beach trips with their combined 11 children and multitude of grand and great-grandchildren.
Nicole’s crowning accomplishment in life was that she LIVED and enjoyed it; something her friends and family can attest to. She made the room brighter and the world bigger.
She is reunited in death with her husband of 39 years, Bill Reilly, her daughter Tonia Libbus (Jay) and sons, Kevin (Patti), Kenneth and Matthew (Bill) Braman, her parents and her six siblings.
She is survived and dearly missed by her daughters, Lisa Bartlett (David), Michelle Riddick (Cliff), her five step-daughters, Laura, Patty, Jennifer Mary, Pam, her grandchildren Nicole, Megan, Allison, Asia, Mason, Tonia, Kevon, Dominic, Step grandchildren, Austin, Emily, Danielle, Abigail, Marcus, Sabrina and great-grandchildren.
