Peggy Jean Endley, 93, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 8, 2020, in Columbia, Missouri.

A celebration of life will be held at 2:30 p.m. Thursday, June 25, 2020, at Parkade Baptist Church, 2102 N. Garth Ave., in Columbia. Fellowship with family and friends will follow the celebration in the church's Welcome Center.

Peggy was born May 27, 1926.

Peggy is survived by her husband, John Endley Jr.; two daughters, Carolyn (Bill) Callen of Colorado Springs, Colorado, and Joylyn "Joy" (David) Dunafon of Columbia; five grandchildren, Cameron Dunafon, Karen Callen, Kendra (Jon) Ramirez, Jill ( Mark) Schwab and Andrea (Jeff) Matlock; and 11 great-grandchildren.

The service will be streamed live on the Parkade Baptist Church Facebook page and the church's website, www.parkade.church.

