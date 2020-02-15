Ralph Sylvan Stull was born on Dec. 4, 1955 to Edna Foley and Cecil Stull, the youngest of six, in Columbia. He died on Feb. 14, 2020 peacefully in his home.
Ralph worked for MU for over 30 years. He was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 17 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 904 Old 63 S. Funeral will be at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 18 at the aforementioned church.
