It was a 2006 summer morning in Steamboat Springs, Colorado. Randall "Randy" Lee Harper woke up his three children, Hayley, Hannah and Luke, to go fishing, but they were whining about having to go.
Harper was not persuaded. He and his children stuffed into a two-door Jeep with a fishing guide, and after more than an hour's drive, they arrived at the Yampa River as the sun rose.
Unbeknownst to Hannah Harper, it turned out to be "the best day ever," she said. Everyone caught a fish, and when the river was too cold and the current too strong, Harper helped his son and two daughters through the water.
He told the story of this day over and over to his children, laughing and smiling all the way through.
Harper was a former owner of Harpo's Bar and Grill in downtown Columbia, as well as several other business ventures across Missouri. He died Feb. 13. He was 68.
"He always had a smile on his face and a good story to tell," Hannah Harper, Harper's middle child and youngest daughter, said.
"He also always loved telling stories about me to everybody," Luke Harper, Harper's youngest child, recalled. "He always also embellished those stories. When I went to college and got a regular scholarship, he told everybody I got a full ride."
"He had the best smile, and you couldn't help but be happy and laughing when you were around him," said Hayley Harper-Sumner, Harper's eldest child.
"He was the type of guy to remember his coffee baristas' names and our lifeguards at the pool," Hannah Harper said.
'He made our passions his own'
All three of his children said he was most proud of them.
Harper was at all her and her siblings' events from dance recitals to soccer practices, Sumner said. "He made our passions his own."
Hannah Harper said her father loved spending time with his children. When she worked at Harpo's during college, Harper hung around the bar to spend more time around her.
Sumner said he was the most fun to be around.
"My dad would always dance with me and would sing the songs with me like we were performing at a concert with fake microphones," she recalled. "He made me feel so special and loved."
'Friends with everybody'
Harper was born in Iowa City, Iowa. He attended MU and graduated with a degree in hotel and restaurant management. He was a member of the Alpha Tau Omega fraternity.
After college, he joined his brother, Dennis Harper, in running Harpo's.
"He (was) instrumental in building Harpo's into an iconic bar," said Chuck Naylor, the current owner of Harpo's in Columbia.
"It wasn't about the business," Bill Greenblatt, a friend of Harper's, said. "Some businessmen will come around and talk to you just because you were in their business. He just became friends with everybody."
Greenblatt attended MU from 1974 to 1984 during what he called the "best decade of my life" and the one in which he met Harper and became friends. Greenblatt said he was at Harpo's every night.
"It was fun to go there and see him," Greenblatt said. "If he wasn't there, it just wasn't quite as fun."
Hobbies and philosophies
Harper loved watching sports and was a longtime season ticket holder for Missouri football and basketball. Sumner said her fondest memories of her father were attending these games together. She said that in Sumner's senior year of high school, she and her father went to every Tigers football game, home and away, while visiting colleges.
"I had the best fall traveling and hanging out one on one with my dad," Sumner said.
Harper enjoyed playing sports. He played basketball in a league at the Armory Sports and Recreation Center three days a week for many years. In addition to basketball, Harper enjoyed riding bikes, hiking and skiing.
Harper also loved American history, reading, watching classic movies, listening to music and spoiling his dogs, Ricky, Lucy and Keta.
Sumner said her father had a contagiously positive outlook on life. "One of his favorite phrases was the five P's: Proper planning prevents poor performance."
Luke Harper said one of his father's philosophies was, "You never get exactly what you want in life, but if you work really hard and are really kind, amazing things will happen to you."