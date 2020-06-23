Ronald Elwood Brown Sr., 69, of Columbia died peacefully at home Sunday, June 21, 2020, under the watchful eye and tender loving care of his children, family and friends.
Family and friends will be received from 2 to 3 p.m. Saturday, June 27, 2020, at Parker-Millard Funeral Service, 12 E. Ash St., with a funeral to follow at 3 p.m.
Ronald was born Nov. 5, 1950, to Jesse and Helen (Wright) Brown in Columbia.
He grew up in Columbia and graduated from Hickman High School. He served in the Marine Corps during the Vietnam War era. He worked for the Missouri Department of Transportation building road bridges.
Ronald enjoyed fishing, bowling, traveling, going to the casino and hanging out with family and good friends. He was a true cowboy and loved watching Western movies. He could fix or repair anything, build anything and refinish anything. He was truly multitalented.
He is survived by his children, Ronald Brown Jr., Helena Brown (Richard Wright), Reon Sims and Lamar Hatton, all of Columbia; siblings Shari Goolsby, Jesse Brown Jr., Sonya Brown, Melody Brown, Dorothea Drone (Roy), Timothy Brown Sr., Tammy Brown, Jerry Brown and Billy Harper, all of Columbia; grandchildren Domionte Cheatum, Akile Brown, Laronyea Brown, Drake Brown, Riahanna Brown, Rmani Brown and Ryleigh Brown, all of Columbia.
Ronald was preceded in death by parents, Helen and Jesse Brown Sr.; grandmother Edith Wright; siblings Kenneth Wright and Larry Brown; and uncle Maurice Wright.
