Roy Jay Thornton, 65, of Columbia passed away at home Wednesday, June 17, 2020, with his wife by his side.
Visitation will be from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Monday at Nilson Funeral Home, 5611 E. St. Charles Road, followed by the funeral.
Roy Jay was born Aug. 2, 1954, in Columbia to Joseph and Thelma Thornton. Roy retired from MU printing after 38 years of service.
Survivors include wife Brenda Thornton of Columbia; brother Jerry Thornton of Higbee; sister Lisa Bazel of Camarillo, California; four nieces; a nephew; a great-niece; and four great-nephews.
He was preceded in death by his mother and father.