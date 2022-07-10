Ruth M. Stamper (nee Lynch) was born at home to Harry S. and Mary Elizabeth Lynch on January 25, 1936, as the first of six children. Ruth died with the love of family by her side on Thursday, June 30 at the age of 86. Ruth is survived by three siblings, three children, seven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband of 33 years, Donald L. Stamper, two siblings and granddaughter, Caitlyn.
Throughout her life Ruth enjoyed travel, reading, music and family reunions. Her family was always a sustaining pleasure. She loved hosting joyful multi-generational family gatherings at her home on holidays. Ruth was a woman of faith and practice with an assortment of friends and workplace relations still touched by her strength and tenacity in the face of widowhood and gradual loss of mobility.
A celebration of her life will be held on Saturday, July 23rd from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at Woodcrest Chapel, 2201 W. Nifong Blvd, Columbia, MO. In lieu of flowers donations in her memory may be made to Camp Hickory Hill – Central Missouri Diabetic Children’s Camp, Inc. at: http://camphickoryhill.com/donate-to-camp-hickory-hill