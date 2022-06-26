Sandra Kline, 81, loving wife and mother, went to be with her Lord and Saviour on June 9, 2022.
She is survived by her husband of 60 years, Stan Kline; 4 children : Sheryl Kline (Steve), Susan Mohr (Jeff), Sally Putnam (Mike), Stephen Kline (Vanessa); 8 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren.
A celebration of life service will be held at Memorial Funeral Home, Columbia MO on Saturday July 2, 2022 at 10:00am. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.memorialfuneralhomeandcemetery.com for the Kline family.