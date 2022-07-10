Shirley Marie (Blackston) Northup passed away on June 10, 2022 after a prolonged battle against cancer.
Shirley was born February 1, 1943, to James Richard Blackston and Valera Mae (Grissom) Blackston.
Shirley was preceded in death by her sister Sharon.
Shirley is survived by brothers Lonnie and Rick and her only daughter Sandra Kay (Copeland)Worley; four grandchildren and fourteen great-grandchildren.
There will be a celebration of life gathering in September.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nilson-Millard Cremation & Burial Center, 5611 E. St. Charles Rd.; Columbia, MO 65202. (573) 474-8443. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.nilsonfuneralhome.com