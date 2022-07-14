Sidney (Sid) Roland Seymour, 90, of Sturgeon, died Saturday, June 18, 2022, at the Missouri Veterans Home in Mexico, MO.
Services will be held at the Sturgeon Baptist Church on Monday, July 18, 2022. A visitation with friends and family will begin at 9:30 a.m., followed by a funeral service at 10:30 a.m. Burial immediately following at Mt. Horeb Cemetery in Sturgeon.
Sidney was born on March 9, 1932, on his family’s farm in Audrain County, Missouri, to Edna Lillian Richards Seymour and Robert Fisher Seymour.
On May 10, 1953, he married the love of his life, Martha Rachel Mathis, and she survives.
Sidney is also survived by two daughters, Nancy Seymour Truesdell of Sturgeon, MO and Robin Seymour Smith and her husband, Larry Smith, of Windsor, CO.
Sidney and Martha have always been so proud of their five grandchildren: Lydia Paige Truesdell of Chicago, IL; Margaret Rachel Smith Rae and husband, Adam Rae, of Windsor, CO; Benjamin Jay Truesdell of Chicago, IL; Ian Matthew Smith and wife, Janies Smith, of South Korea; and Colin Laurence Smith of Denver, CO.
He was preceded in death by his parents; an infant sister, Helen Seymour; a brother, Joe Seymour; and sister, Bettie Seymour Roberts.
Sidney learned American Morse Code and served in the US Army in the Korean War as a radio operator.
After being honorably discharged from the US Army, he was hired by the Wabash Railroad as a telegrapher. He remained a telegrapher and a railroad station agent for his entire career.
Sidney loved his family. He enjoyed the times he spent with his family on the farm as he grew up and then being part of Martha’s family when they married.
He would happily tell stories from days gone by and the joy would be evident by his smile and, sometimes, a tear. The greatest loves in his life were his wife and daughters, who loved, respected, and adored him.
Sidney was a gentle, kind man who loved God, his country, and his hometown roots.
He had a deep compassion for animals, enjoyed being outside taking care of his lawn, and loved learning about the history of the world.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Sturgeon Baptist Church in care of Fenton-Kendrick Funeral Home, 104 S. Collier St., Centralia, MO 65240.
