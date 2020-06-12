Sterling William Craig, 101, of Millersburg, passed away Wednesday, June 10, 2020.
Friends and family will be received from 1 to 2 p.m. Wednesday, June 17, 2020, at Parker-Millard Funeral Service, 12 E. Ash St., with a service to follow at the funeral home. Burial will be at the Millersburg Cemetery.
Sterling was born Aug. 16, 1918, in Williams County, North Dakota, to William E. and Anna (Vaughn) Craig. He grew up in Springbrook, North Dakota, with six brothers and sisters.
He was a true-to-life “On The Range Cowboy” in his younger years. As a young man, he moved to Missouri from North Dakota and worked in the Fulton area, including at the Brown Shoe factory. He also worked for Merle Smarr for many years then retired from Doors of Columbia.
While working in Fulton, he met his lifetime love, Dorothy M. Baumgartner. They were married Feb. 6, 1943, in Kansas City. In their 77 years together, they created a storybook life. They settled in Millersburg, where they raised their four children.
Sterling’s passion in life was hard work. He was the true definition of a gentleman. He always had a big smile and rarely had an unkind word for anyone. He loved being in the country, watching birds and his family. Family was always his first priority. He had a gift for turning an ordinary piece of wood into something beautiful.
Sterling was quite a chef when it came to the art of making pancakes. His grandchildren would travel for miles for a few of his famous pancakes, always served with fresh bacon.
Left behind to miss him are his wife, Dorothy, of Millersburg; sons Roger (Florina) Craig of Millersburg, Jim (Susan) Craig of Millersburg, and Jay (Sharon) Craig of Columbia; daughter Marilyn Sommers of Columbia; grandchildren Kevin (Lori) Craig, Robbie (Crystal) Craig, Tommy (Lisa) Craig, Joe (Loretta) Sheets, Paula Venezuela, Alicia Belmore, Jennifer Ziolko, Matthew (Sydney) Craig, Justin Craig, Shayla (Bill) Keller and Alayna (Jeremiah) Dennis; and many great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Anna Craig, and brothers and sisters Pearl, Opal, Oria, Geraldine, Cletus and Lloyd.
When you remember Sterling, remember him with a smile. He would say, “I want the best for you. Each and every one of you. Always and forever.”
Memorials in his honor may be made to the Millersburg Community Cemetery, c/o Mary Smith, P.O. Box 771, Fulton, MO 65251.
