Teddy J. (“Jack”) Blaylock entered into his eternal home on January 15, 2022 in Columbia, Missouri, after a long battle with declining health. Jack was born on March 2, 1931, in Beaman, MO to Jim and Susan Blaylock and grew up on a farm in Pettis County with his 9 siblings: Henry, Lenore, Mac, Evelyn, Earl, Frank, Clay, [Jack], Don and Glenda. Over the years, stories about Jack and his siblings have been the subject of much laughter and some tears.
Jack graduated from Smithton High School in 1948. He graduated from Southwest Baptist University’s junior college program before serving in the United States Air Force with his brother Clay, where Jack was especially proud of his time flying on the B-36 “Peacemaker” strategic bomber during the Cold War years. After his military discharge, Jack went on to graduate from the University of Missouri with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration. In 1981, the honorary degree of Doctor of Laws was bestowed on him by Southwest Baptist University.
On July 30, 1955, Jack married his childhood sweetheart JoAnn Hyatt at Olive Branch Baptist Church. Jack and JoAnn had two children, Jeffrey (“Jeff”) Hyatt and Julia (“Julie”) Lea, both of whom survive Jack and reside in Columbia.
Jack spent most of his professional career in the real estate business, 17 years of which was with his older brother and partner Frank, also a resident of Columbia. Jack often pointed out that he had a business address on Broadway for more than 50 years, a remarkable feat. Frank and Jack and their wives JoAnn and Dorothy were charter members of Parkade Baptist Church in Columbia, where Jack and JoAnn willingly served their Lord and Savior in a countless variety of ways until Jack’s declining health prevented them from doing so.
Before his membership at Parkade Baptist Church, Jack chaired the Missions committee of Calvary Baptist Church that parented the creation of the Grand Avenue Baptist Church in Ames, Iowa in 1960 and Parkade Baptist Church in Columbia in 1965. Both churches continue to serve their communities and spread the Gospel.
For 17 years, Jack served as a member of the Board of Trustees of Southwest Baptist University, including Chairman of the Board, where he had the privilege of handing his daughter Julie’s diploma to her on the occasion of her graduation. He also served as a member of the Advisory Board of the Columbia COLT railroad. He spent numerous years serving city boards and committees including seven years of service on the Planning and Zoning Commission of Columbia.
Jack had many interests including farming, barber shop quartet singing, sports, hunting and fishing, and others too numerous to name. But after his service to the Lord his passion in life was his family. His love and devotion to his wife JoAnn was without equal; he loved his children dearly, and unabashedly doted—some might say spoiled—on his grandchildren and great grandchildren. He made himself available for advice and wisdom to many in his extended family over the years and supported all of them in their times of success as well as times of distress and turmoil. His was a shoulder always available to lean on and he was at his happiest when helping others. He was a friend, advisor, and mentor to all whose paths he crossed, and always had a smile on his face and kind words of encouragement. Many consider him the “glue” that held the family together and a prime example of how a man should lead his life.
Jack is survived by wife JoAnn; son Jeff (Kim); daughter Julie (Heather), grandchildren James N. (“Nick”) Blaylock (Amanda) and Alexandra (“Allie”) A. Blaylock; great granddaughters Genevieve (“Evie”) Marie Blaylock and Harper Carolina Blaylock; and too many cousins, nieces, nephews to count or name, but all of whom were beloved and cherished by Jack. He was preceded in death by his mother, father, 9 siblings and their spouses.
Jack’s passing will leave a hole too deep and wide to fill, with countless memories of his life well-lived that will no doubt serve as the basis of many stories, laughter, and tears.
In lieu of flowers or gifts, the family suggests donations to Parkade Baptist Church, 2102 N. Garth Ave., Columbia, MO 65202.
There will not be an in-person memorial service due to the ongoing pandemic. Instead, a virtual service will be conducted by Parker Funeral Home beginning at 10:45 a.m. on Saturday, January 22, 2022. The service can be accessed at the following link: https://www.facebook.com/parkadebaptistchurch/
The Rev. Christopher Cook will officiate, with interment at Olive Branch Cemetery in Beaman, Missouri immediately following.
Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service & Crematory, 12 East Ash Street, Columbia, MO 65203.