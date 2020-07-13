Virzell Lamount Hubbard, 48, of Dallas, previously from Columbia, died Sunday, July 5, 2020, in Dallas. Virzell was born April 25, 1972, in Kansas City, Missouri, to Calvin Saunders and Iris Hubbard.
He attended Hickman High School and Hyde Park High School in Massachusetts. He was baptized at an early age. He worked as a cook at a fast food restaurant. Virzell traveled and sang with the Dallas Street Choir and attended the T.D. Jakes Ministries. He never met a stranger and loved everyone. Heaven gained a true angel. He was loved by so many. As quoted by the Dallas Street Choir, “We will miss your smile, your energy, and your kindness.”
Virzell is survived by his mother, Iris Hubbard-Jones of Columbia; father, Calvin Saunders of Dallas; siblings Kim, James III, Crystal, Tauraq, Rehema, Shayne, Treva, Linda, Kenyon and Anthony; daughter, Danisha Gooding; aunts and uncles the Rev. D. Turner-Smith, Barbara Saunders, William (Billy) Chumley, Sylvan Chumley, Linda Harris, Othman Ali Saunders and Gerald Saunders; great-aunts, Dorothy Turner-McClinton and Lillie Mae Hillmans; and many other nieces, nephews, cousins and other family members. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Robert Saunders, Rosie Ann Dulin, Lucille Turner-Braden and Lawrence McClanahan; brother Corey Lamont Sorrells; niece Shevon Chantaye Johnson; and an uncle.
Friends will be received from noon to 1 p.m. Saturday, July 18, 2020, at Parker-Millard Funeral Service, with a funeral service immediately following with the Rev. James Gray officiating.
Because of the mandatory city of Columbia COVID-19 ordinance, masks are required. Please practice social distancing. Hand sanitizer will be provided.
Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service & Crematory, 12 East Ash St., Columbia, Missouri; (573) 449-4153. Condolences may be left online for the family at www.ParkerMillard.com.