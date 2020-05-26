Wanda L. Dickenson, 90, passed away May 23, 2020, at The Arbors at Mill Creek in Columbia, Missouri.
She was born Aug. 24, 1929, in Weaubleau, Missouri, the daughter of Richard Downs and Rosa Mae Byrd. She married John E. Dickenson on March 8, 1947, and he preceded her in death.
Wanda worked as a cook for 32 years at New Haven Elementary School as her children and grandchildren went through school.
She had a passion for finding bargains at garage sales with her friends and family on the weekends. She spent time traveling with her husband and her siblings. Wanda even traveled some with her granddaughter to Las Vegas and Hollywood to "The Price Is Right" show. She enjoyed watching her grandchildren and great-grandchildren play sports and show horses.
Wanda was a diehard slot machine player, often winning despite what she may have told you. Wanda often had a puzzle on the table and loved when anyone would work a puzzle with her.
She not only raised four kids but also helped raise many grandkids and great-grandkids. She spent countless hours in her own kitchen making meals for her family, canning and making desserts.
Wanda is survived by her children, Judy (Jerry) Lacy of Cooper, Texas, Richard (Beverly) Dickenson of Hallsville, Missouri, and Dennis Dickenson of Columbia; seven grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and 11 great-great grandchildren; and a sister, Adeline (Jack) Hicks of Sturgeon, Missouri.
She was preceded in death by her parents, a brother, Bill Downs, and a son, Larry Dickenson.
Visitation will be at noon, Saturday, May 28, 2020, at Memorial Funeral Home, 1217 Business Loop 70 W. A graveside service will follow at 1 p.m.
Wanda spent the past three years at The Arbors at Mill Creek Senior Living. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Alzheimer’s Association.
