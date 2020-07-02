Warren P. Koppenaal, 55, beloved brother, uncle and friend, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at University Hospital in Columbia.
He was born Aug. 31, 1964, in Milwaukee. Warren, the youngest of seven brothers, grew up in Milwaukee, lived in St. Louis, and settled in Columbia in 1977. From the age of 14, Warren started a career in construction and, in 2001, became vice president of Mid-City Electric Inc.
Warren is remembered by family and friends as being selfless, hardworking and a dedicated Green Bay Packers fan, season ticket holder and owner. He had a passion for raising golden retrievers, having owned several of them throughout his life.
Warren is survived by six brothers, Gary (Fay), David (Margaret), James, Brian (Jody), William Jr. (Jane) and Keith (Jill) Koppenaal. He also leaves behind several nieces and nephews, including Laura, Andrew, Jenna, Joel, Sara, Sam, Brittany, Tiffany, Christopher and Tayler Koppenaal; and his beloved golden retrievers, Oscar and Stanley.
Warren is preceded in death by mother Alice Koppenaal, father William P. Koppenaal Sr. and sister Diane Koppenaal.
Visitation will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, July 8, 2020, with a funeral at 2 p.m. at Nilson Funeral Home, 5611 E. St. Charles Road in Columbia. Masks and social distancing are required. The visitation and service will be livestreamed at 1 p.m. via Zoom on the Nilson Funeral Home website. Burial will follow at Columbia Cemetery, 30 E. Broadway.