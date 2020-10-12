William “Bill” or “Jr.” Harrison Wilson Jr. died Friday, Oct. 10, 2020. He is now in his heavenly home and remembered by family and friends.
William was born Oct. 29, 1935, in Cassville, Missouri, to Henry Harrison Wilson and Margaret Pearl (Johnson) Wilson. William was the oldest of four children. William attended Cassville High School, where he played baseball and was in multiple school plays.
After high school, he served in the U.S. Army from 1958 to 1962 and attained the rank of Sgt. First Class E-7. During this time, he met Geraldine Laneta (Bachman) of St. Louis at a local roller rink in Monett, Missouri. He married Geraldine on April 9, 1961. She preceded him home in 2000; Dad and Mom are together again.
After his discharge from the Army in 1962, William accepted a position as an agriculture engineer technician for the U.S. Department of Agriculture in Columbia, Missouri. He continued his military career in the National Guard until 1992. William retired from the USDA in 1993. He also served as an auxiliary police officer for the city of Columbia from 1967 to 1972.
William was an avid St. Louis Cardinals fan and enjoyed helping others, no matter the cause.
He is survived by his children: Mike Wilson and wife Shelley of O’Fallon, Missouri, and James Wilson and wife Syndee of Mooresville, North Carolina; a sister, Linda Shields of Cassville; and 14 grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
William was preceded in death by his bride Geraldine, parents, a brother and a sister.
A private memorial service will be held. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project.