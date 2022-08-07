William Semple Irvin, aged 86, of Columbia, Missouri, passed away on July 13th, 2022, joining his wife of 66 years just 120 days after her passing in March 2022.

Born in El Paso, Texas on November 6th, 1935, to Clifford “Bootsie” and Anne “Annie” Irvin, William “Widgie” was the second child in the Irvin family. Bootsie and Annie had a busy and full house between Widgie and his three brothers Clifford (the oldest), Bobbo (the third), and Phil (the youngest).

