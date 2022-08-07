William Semple Irvin, aged 86, of Columbia, Missouri, passed away on July 13th, 2022, joining his wife of 66 years just 120 days after her passing in March 2022.
Born in El Paso, Texas on November 6th, 1935, to Clifford “Bootsie” and Anne “Annie” Irvin, William “Widgie” was the second child in the Irvin family. Bootsie and Annie had a busy and full house between Widgie and his three brothers Clifford (the oldest), Bobbo (the third), and Phil (the youngest).
As a teenager Widgie enjoyed playing football and tennis competitively. He also loved music and played both clarinet and tenor sax, looking to emulate the amazing saxophonist, Lester Young. Widgie continued to play saxophone in marching band all the way through his undergrad and medical school studies at Stanford, and for fun his whole life. His interest in medicine started while he was in high school. A family member was diagnosed with lupus, and he wanted to be part of the solution.
While attending a summer camp in Cloudcroft, New Mexico, Widgie met the love of his life, Gene “Genie” Louise Travis. He was 12 and she was 13. She thought he was annoying. Nevertheless, he persisted and by age 15 they started dating. Four years later, they married. Because Widgie was just 19, his father was required to go with him to town hall to grant him permission to marry Genie.
During the earliest years of their marriage, Genie worked and supported them as a public-school teacher while Widgie finished medical school and residency at Stanford. After continued schooling, various residencies, and internships in New Orleans and Philadelphia, they wound up back in California where their first two children arrived. William “Bill” Semple Irvin, Jr., arrived first, in 1963, and in 1965, Robert “Rob” Travis Irvin was born. During this time, Widgie was working as a rheumatologist and continuing lupus research.
During the Vietnam War, Widgie was drafted and served as an Army Captain at Fort Detrick in Frederick, Maryland. The whole family moved to be with him at the Fort, where he was involved mainly in chemical and biological experiments. In 1968, while still in Maryland, the family welcomed their daughter Anne “Anita” Louise Irvin.
After completing his military service, Widgie got a job with the University of Missouri, Columbia, teaching at the medical school, practiced medicine, and continued his lupus research. It was in 1971 in Columbia where the youngest child, Andrew “Drew” Clark Irvin was born.
For 60 years Widgie practiced medicine, 53 of those in Columbia. In this wonderful town, he was able to do what he most wanted: help heal people and raise his family.
Widgie was a colorful character and told amazing stories. This ability was shared by his parents and continued by Widgie and his brothers. Every time family was together, the stories would roll out, accompanied by laughter and tears of joy. This trait is proudly carried on by his children. The boys--Bill, Rob, and Drew--will gladly tell you about their father and his hilarious stories. Even if he is gone, his stories will live on in all who knew him.
Widgie is preceded in death by his parents, Annie and Bootsie Irvin; his brothers Cliff, Bobbo, and Phil Irvin; his daughter, Anita Poore-Irvin; and his wife Genie Irvin. He is survived by his three sons, Bill (Debbie), Rob (Janell), Drew (Walt) and his five grandchildren, William, Bryce, Katie, Spencer, and Travis Irvin.
The family would like to thank Misty Blumer for her wonderful and loving care of both Genie and Widgie in their final years. Your compassion and professionalism gave them dignity and made them comfortable. We are forever grateful to you.
Widgie and Genie will have a joint celebration of life on August 27th, 2022, at 2:00 pm at Bethel Baptist Church, 201 East Old Plank Road, Columbia, Missouri.
“The family suggests dressing in celebratory clothes for the service.”
