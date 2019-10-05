Local stores impacted by Hy-Vee data breach
Hy-Vee
released information
Thursday
regarding
its
findings of a payment card data breach in August,
affecting
several Columbia locations
.
Hy-Vee Market Grilles and fuel pumps at 3120 W. Broadway and 25 Conley Road were impacted by the breach, according to a Hy-Vee news release.
An investigation found that some point-of-sale devices at certain Hy-Vee fuel pumps, drive-thru coffee shops and restaurants were infected with malware that could have put customers’ card information in danger.
Specific time frames vary depending on the location, but generally, the malware was present from Dec. 14, 2018, to July 29, 2019, for fuel pumps and beginning Jan. 15, 2019, to July 29, 2019, for restaurants and drive-thru coffee shops.
Hy-Vee has removed the malware but urged costumers to continue to check their payment card statements for unauthorized activity.
—Emily Wolf
Another man arrested for alleged rape in home on Crawford Street
A second man has been arrested in connection with an alleged rape that took place last month.
Gabriel Mitchell was arrested Wednesday by officers from the Columbia Police Department on charges of rape or attempted rape in the first degree, according to the probable cause statement.
A victim was allegedly assaulted by Jason Boley on Sept. 15 in the basement of his house on Crawford Street. Boley was arrested Sept. 17 on rape charges.
The victim told detectives in a later interview that she remembered a person she identified as Mitchell walking away from her and pulling up his pants after she was also allegedly assaulted by Boley, according to the statement.
A confined docket hearing schedule for Mitchell is set for Tuesday, with a case review hearing to take place Oct. 15.
— Sarah Straughn
Parts of Vandiver, Bernadette drives to be repaved
A city crew will repave parts of Bernadette and Vandiver drives next week.
The work will take place from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Bernadette will be repaved between Stadium Boulevard and Worley Street. Vandiver will be repaved from Wabash Drive to Oakland Gravel Road.
Both streets will remain open while the work is being done, but flaggers will be on site to direct traffic.
Minor delays are expected.