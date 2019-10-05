TODAY’S FORECAST:

HIGH 69° LOW 46°

Mostly sunny all day with a slight chance of showers in the early evening.

Sunrise 7:09 a.m. Sunset 6:44 p.m.

MonDAY

High 70° Low 46°

Sunny and clear all day, with a calm wind.

TuesDAY

High 72° Low 48°

Sunny in the morning with some clouds during the evening.

WednesDAY

High 74° Low 56°

Mostly sunny during the day with a chance of showers at night.

Data for OCT. 5, 2019

PRECIPITATION

0.04” Normal daily value: 0.12”

Total month to date: 0.04” Normal month to date: 0.62”

Total year to date: 35.35” Normal year to date: 34.24”

LAKE LEVELS

Mark Twain607.05 Up 0.57

Lake of Ozarks658.73 Down 1.11

MISSOURI RIVER

at Boonville26.90 Up 0.50

at Jefferson City25.78 Up 0.49

at Hermann25.14 Up 0.36

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

Recommended for you

Join the conversation

When posting comments, please follow our community guidelines:
• Login with a social account on WorldTable.
• Don't use obscene, profane or vulgar language or engage in personal attacks.
• Stay on topic. Don’t hijack a forum to talk about something else or to post spam.
• Abuse of the community could result in being banned.
 • Comments on our website and social media may be published in our newspaper or on our website.