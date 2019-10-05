TODAY’S FORECAST:
HIGH 69° LOW 46°
Mostly sunny all day with a slight chance of showers in the early evening.
Sunrise 7:09 a.m. Sunset 6:44 p.m.
MonDAY
High 70° Low 46°
Sunny and clear all day, with a calm wind.
TuesDAY
High 72° Low 48°
Sunny in the morning with some clouds during the evening.
WednesDAY
High 74° Low 56°
Mostly sunny during the day with a chance of showers at night.
Data for OCT. 5, 2019
PRECIPITATION
0.04” Normal daily value: 0.12”
Total month to date: 0.04” Normal month to date: 0.62”
Total year to date: 35.35” Normal year to date: 34.24”
LAKE LEVELS
Mark Twain607.05 Up 0.57
Lake of Ozarks658.73 Down 1.11
MISSOURI RIVER
at Boonville26.90 Up 0.50
at Jefferson City25.78 Up 0.49
at Hermann25.14 Up 0.36