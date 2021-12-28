Missouri and Illinois are seeing a jump in coronavirus cases — including growing numbers of the omicron variant — prompting local and state officials to boost health resources and urge residents to be extra vigilant into the new year.
Missouri reported nearly 10,000 new cases between Friday and Monday. The state is averaging about 3,300 per day over the past week, surpassing its summer peak of about 3,000 per day.
The St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force reported that as of Thursday, COVID-19 admissions had surpassed the summer’s delta-variant-driven wave of the virus.
Hospitals were logging the highest numbers of admissions since late January of 2020 as of Monday.
The seven-day average of new admissions was 95 on Monday — compared with a summer peak of 83, according to the pandemic task force.
The rising coronavirus numbers in Illinois and Missouri mirror a trend in much of the United States, which has seen a wave of new infections driven by both the delta variant and, increasingly, the more highly transmissible omicron variant of the virus.
In Illinois, Gov. J.B. Pritzker is adding workers at regional vaccine clinics and hours at the free testing sites amid another surge in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in the state.
Pritzker and Illinois health officials sounded the alarm at a press conference Monday afternoon, advising residents to take added precautions over the New Year’s holiday.
“Once again this pandemic is surging and threatening the health of Illinoisans,” Pritzker said.
The state is adding 100 people to regional vaccine sites, to help prepare and administer doses and assist with data entry. Starting next week, the state’s free testing sites will move from operating four days a week to six.
In St. Louis, demand for COVID tests was high: The line at a testing site in The Hill neighborhood on Monday afternoon snaked across the parking lot and down to the street corner, occupying the right lane of Hampton Avenue for a full city block.
The state-run site is located in the parking lot of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 1, 5850 Elizabeth Avenue.
Whitney Vails, 30, of St. Louis, said she had tried to get an appointment through a CVS pharmacy, but when she looked online, the first one available was days away.
“It’s ridiculous,” Vails said. “It needs to be better organized.”
At the same time, case rates are rising across the region.
Illinois reported more than 21,000 new cases on Dec. 24, the highest one-day total so far in the pandemic. Last winter, the state’s record was just over 17,600, on Nov. 5.
St. Louis County Executive Sam Page said the county has experienced its biggest surge in more than a year, with more than 1,000 new cases reported on Thursday.
“Not since November of 2020 have we seen such numbers,” Page said at a press conference.
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services advised on Monday afternoon that the omicron variant has been found in many of the state’s wastewater sites.
In mid-December, wastewater analysis found that omicron was present in nearly a quarter of “sewersheds” in the state. New results from testing conducted the week of Dec. 20 found it in more than half.
Last week, data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention showed that omicron made up 73% of the COVID-19 cases that were genetically sequenced nationwide, and 31% of the cases in the four-state region that includes Missouri. Only a small portion of COVID-19 cases in the U.S. are sequenced.
Officials urged caution over the coming New Year’s holiday weekend.
Missouri’s health director, Donald Kauerauf, advised residents to get tested before and after any holiday travel or gatherings, and said those who feel unwell should stay home.