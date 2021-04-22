Opening doors: The 'Paxton Pod' educates at home during the pandemic

Second grader Olivia Lamond, 8, wears 1920s flapper attire for Decades Day as she sits in her mother's bedroom during a breakout room to read a story she wrote to her classmates March 25 in Columbia. "One cold night, a castle opened out of nowhere. Boom!" she read. "In the castle, an enchanted princess lived. She was not the brightest, but she was strong, evil and magical. Her name is Serena ..."
Colleen Lamond, center, prepares lunch for Declan Lamond, 5; Giana Facio, 6; Lola Hope, 8; and Oliva Lamond, 8, during a break from virtual teaching March 25 in her home in Columbia. When Colleen was laid off at the beginning of the pandemic, she created virtual learning pods for her own children and the children of family friends.
Lola Hope, 8, left, and Oliva Lamond, 8, work at their virtual learning stations during Laura Knoesel's second grade class at Paxton Keeley Elementary School on March 25 at the Lamonds' home in Columbia. Colleen Lamond is keeping her children in virtual classes for the remainder of the semester to maintain their routines. "Classes are at capacity, really," Lamond said. "If we wanted them to go back, they can't guarantee that they are getting our home school. So I could be driving to Rock Bridge Elementary every day."
Giana Facio, 6, left, and Declan Lamond, 5, work on their tablets during their music session while Colleen Lamond puts away supplies March 25 in Columbia. Lamond enrolled her students for four weeks of summer school to acclimate them to in-person learning she said.
Lola Hope, left, and Oliva Lamond carry a branch together to add to their fort during recess March 25 in the woods near the Lamonds' home in Columbia. "That was like our bubble (throughout the pandemic): the Lamonds, Facios and Hopes," Colleen Lamond said.
Colleen Lamond consoles Declan Lamond on March 25 in the kitchen of their home in Columbia. Declan was upset that there were only 40 minutes left before classes resumed. He didn't want to sit and finish his hot chocolate while the other kids played.
Up on the second floor of Colleen Lamond's home, two second graders toil away in their learning pods. In the basement, two kindergartners learn how to read from their teachers over Zoom. Throughout it all, Lamond moves between the students to ensure they have all the help they need.
After the COVID-19 pandemic hit, Lamond created virtual learning stations for her own kids and the children of family friends for the 2020-2021 school year. They called themselves the "Paxton Pod.”
The Lamond, Facio, and Hope families decided to keep their kindergartners and second graders in virtual learning through Paxton Keeley Elementary School to maintain daily routines instead of returning to in-person learning. The experience allowed Lamond to witness her children learning every day.
“When they first started to read, they'll look at you like, 'I just read that,' and I'm like, 'Yes! You did,''' Lamond said. "It's just amazing to see that ... Just to be totally immersed in it, for me, is pretty amazing."