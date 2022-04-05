Now that we’ve pulled ourselves into the boat, Uncle Sam is tossing a life preserver into the water.
That’s essentially what’s happening across the nation with the American Rescue Plan Act. Now that the pandemic is waning, our cities, counties and states are looking to spend more and more federal money we don’t have.
The latest example: The Missouri Department of Economic Development is looking to “invest” more than $400 million in community projects in six areas: community revitalization, local tourism asset development, workforce development, industrial site development, digital literacy and broadband, and cell towers and broadband.
Naturally, local governments and organizations have their hands out. More than 900 of them have requested more than $2 billion in COVID-19 relief money. As we recently reported, more than half dealt with community revitalization projects.
Will the projects benefit communities? Of course. Are they all directly related to COVID-19 relief? Not so much.
But the real question is, “Can we afford this spending?” And, of course, the answer is “no.”
But it’s a question hardly anyone is asking.
When the pandemic began, it made sense for the federal government to take quick and unprecedented action regarding spending on issues ranging from health care/medicine to unemployment to the economy. But our federal government has essentially printed and spent too much money, too quickly, with little oversight. Much of the spending was ineffective and unneeded then. Now that COVID-19 numbers have plummeted, it’s certainly overkill.
But it’s more than just overkill. In our analogy of a boat rescue, throwing a life preserver after the victim rescues himself isn’t a problem. But with our COVID-19 spending, we’re quickly adding trillions to our national debt. It’s a huge problem. And it’s unsustainable.
It’s a problem politicians aren’t programmed to fix. Our Constitution needs to be amended to require Congress to pass a balanced budget — similar to what the Missouri legislature is required to do each year.
Our debt has spiraled out of control, topping $30 trillion. Bloomberg reports President Joe Biden’s budget request highlights shrinking cumulative deficits by more than $1 trillion during the next decade, but that barely makes a dent in the government’s ballooning debt. We’re still on track to rack up another $14.4 trillion during the next decade.
If we don’t do something, it’s only a matter of time a day of reckoning for us or our children and grandchildren.
