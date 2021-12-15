Bring out your dead health department

Editorial cartoon by John Darkow.
About the opinion page
The Missourian’s Opinion section is a public forum for the discussion of ideas. The views presented in this piece are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Missourian or the University of Missouri. If you would like to contribute to the Opinion page with a response or an original topic of your own, visit our submission form.
Types of Submissions
Letters to the editor are limited to 250 words and must be signed by the author. Submissions are limited to two per month by a single author.
Guest commentaries are longer pieces, up to 700 words, and must be signed by the author.
All submissions must meet the editorial standards of the Columbia Missourian and will be verified for accuracy.
Laura Johnston
News editor
573-882-6870
johnstonlc@missouri.edu
Latest News
- District responds to racist email sent to CPS superintendent
- Room at the Inn opens for the winter, faces challenges
- Blues score 3 in 3rd, win 4-1 to snap Stars' home streak
- Battle’s mistakes prove costly in loss to Ft. Zumwalt South
- With end to masks in sight, CPS says details on quarantine, contact tracing are coming
Most Popular
Articles
- Norborne Hardin-Central football
- The dancing man, the fake coach and a wild night at the last Columbia Border War
- How to see Comet Leonard from Columbia
- 'We have spent so much money this year, it's crazy': The cost of youth sports
- Verdict in snake dealer's murder case is in the hands of the jury
- CPS drops mask mandate inside district buildings effective Jan. 4
- Jury finds snake breeder's wife guilty of second-degree murder
- Border burial: Kansas brutally beats Missouri in rivalry renewal
- Schmitt to CPS: End mask mandate immediately
- Search for City Manager position narrows down to three candidates