DARKOW: COVID has Trump

Editorial cartoon by John Darkow
About the opinion page
The Missourian’s Opinion section is a public forum for the discussion of ideas. The views presented in this piece are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Missourian or the University of Missouri. If you would like to contribute to the Opinion page with a response or an original topic of your own, visit our submission form.
Laura Johnston
News editor
573-882-6870
johnstonlc@missouri.edu
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
- First MU Health Care employee dies from COVID-19 complications
- Donating old clothes? Most will end up as waste
- Thomas Jefferson statue protesters announce list of demands at MU
- End in sight after months-long river bottom road rift
- Woman charged in murder of reptile-breeder husband released to house arrest
- Paula Elias, a pioneer in film and advertising, fostered courage in others
- Joseph Andrew Jensen, Aug. 17, 1977 — Sept. 26, 2020
- MU Faculty Council discusses COVID-19 dashboard, ongoing discrimination on campus
- ‘It is now — it isn’t forever’: CPS theater programs adjust to COVID-19
- Boone County Commission approves appeal for event center
Images
Collections
- PHOTO GALLERY: MU Hillel hosts students to break their fast for Yom Kippur
- PHOTO GALLERY: Bruins beat Owls
- PHOTO GALLERY: Battle football returns to the fray
- PHOTO GALLERY: Tolton gets shut out by Hickman in their first cross-town game of the season
- PHOTO GALLERY: World War II veteran celebrates 100th birthday
- PHOTO GALLERY: Two Tigers set records in first home meet of season
- PHOTO GALLERY: Missouri soccer opens season with 2-1 win