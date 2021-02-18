DARKOW: Gave it up for lent

Editorial cartoon by John Darkow.
About the opinion page
The Missourian’s Opinion section is a public forum for the discussion of ideas. The views presented in this piece are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Missourian or the University of Missouri. If you would like to contribute to the Opinion page with a response or an original topic of your own, visit our submission form.
Types of Submissions
Letters to the editor are limited to 250 words and must be signed by the author. Submissions are limited to two per month by a single author.
Guest commentaries are longer pieces, up to 700 words, and must be signed by the author.
All submissions must meet the editorial standards of the Columbia Missourian and will be verified for accuracy.
Laura Johnston
News editor
573-882-6870
johnstonlc@missouri.edu
Latest News
- Stephens Lake, Cosmo-Bethel closed for ice skating, ice fishing, respectively
- Race Matters, Friends, calls public meeting on county jail conditions
- Jefferson County high school will enforce coronavirus precautions after packing gym for basketball
- 'The portents of political violence in the present' topic of Humanities Council event
- Solar energy advocates decry hearing, intent of bill that would charge users extra
Most Popular
Articles
- Tractor Supply acquires Orscheln Farm and Home for $297M
- Two arrested in relation to Monday morning assault in Columbia
- Biden kicks off administration with job-destroying energy moves
- Columbia to be swamped with more ice and snow through Monday night
- City Council approves proposal, rezoning request for 'The Cottages of Northridge'
- Officials identify Boone County homicide victim
- Schools have failed students, and we're all 'stuck' with the fallout
- Scouts brave below zero temperatures to earn reward
- Erin Elliott, Oct. 9, 1971 — Feb. 5, 2021
- Columbia Water & Light fixing three water main breaks
Images
Collections
- MU gymnastics lands victory against Auburn
- Karma Care hosts Psychic Saturday
- Missouri falls to Arkansas Razorbacks in overtime
- Missouri falls to No. 24 Georgia
- Columbia College women's basketball narrowly secures win
- Columbia College men's basketball beats Hannibal-LaGrange Trojans for the fifth straight time