Editorial cartoon by John Darkow
About the opinion page
The Missourian’s Opinion section is a public forum for the discussion of ideas. The views presented in this piece are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Missourian or the University of Missouri. If you would like to contribute to the Opinion page with a response or an original topic of your own, visit our submission form.
Laura Johnston
News editor
573-882-6870
johnstonlc@missouri.edu
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
- Delta Sigma Phi closed on the MU campus by national organization
- Ex-MU professor Galen Suppes loses appeal of lawsuit
- Sugarfire will sell food in Columbia at Saturday pop-up
- Beloved music professor leaves legacy at MU and beyond
- Rep. Kip Kendrick announces departure from Missouri House
- Katfish Katy's closes, space open for new business
- Columbia-CenturyLink multimillion-dollar lawsuit progressing
- Columbia School Board discusses low grades, COVID-19 response
- Two more Boone County residents have died from COVID-19
- Michael Budds leaves musical legacy at MU, beyond