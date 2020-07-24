DARKOW: Mike Parson, M.D.

Editorial cartoon by John Darkow.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Unlimited access to ColumbiaMissourian.com without surveys for $5.95 per month, recurring billing.
Home delivery of the print edition, unlimited access to ColumbiaMissourian.com without surveys. $9.95 per month, recurring billing.*
*Home delivery is available in Columbia-area zip codes. Enter your address at signup to confirm delivery.
Editorial cartoon by John Darkow.
When posting comments, please follow our community guidelines:
• Login with a social account on WorldTable.
• Don't use obscene, profane or vulgar language or engage in personal attacks.
• Stay on topic. Don’t hijack a forum to talk about something else or to post spam.
• Abuse of the community could result in being banned.
• Comments on our website and social media may be published in our newspaper or on our website.